Precigen Inc ( PGEN, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 9.15% and a three-month gain of 43.44%. Despite these gains, the stock's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at a mere $0.15. This raises the question: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This article aims to answer this question through a comprehensive valuation analysis. Stay tuned to understand the intrinsic value of Precigen (PGEN).

Introduction to Precigen Inc ( PGEN Financial)

Precigen Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in developing synthetic biology solutions. The company's unique approach involves designing, building, and regulating gene programs. These technologies are applicable across a wide range of diverse end markets. Precigen's business model focuses on commercializing its technologies through exclusive collaborations with partners who possess specific industry expertise, development resources, and sales and marketing capabilities. This approach aims to bring new and improved products and processes to the market.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation method that estimates a stock's intrinsic value. It considers three key factors: historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. According to our method, Precigen ( PGEN, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued at its current price of $1.67 per share.

As Precigen is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Evaluating Precigen's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Precigen's cash-to-debt ratio of 11.1 is better than 53.67% of 1513 companies in the Biotechnology industry. GuruFocus ranks Precigen's overall financial strength at 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Precigen's Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Higher profit margins usually indicate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Precigen has been profitable 1 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $22.10 million and an EPS of $0.15. Its operating margin is -334.84%, which ranks worse than 57.73% of 1029 companies in the Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Precigen is ranked 2 out of 10, indicating poor profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Precigen is -11.1%, which ranks worse than 71.24% of 765 companies in the Biotechnology industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 8.9%, ranking better than 53.72% of 1264 companies in the Biotechnology industry.

ROIC vs WACC

A company's profitability can also be evaluated by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Precigen's ROIC was -48.61, while its WACC came in at 14.82.

Conclusion

Overall, Precigen ( PGEN, Financial) stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 53.72% of 1264 companies in the Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Precigen stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.