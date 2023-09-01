Is Imunon (IMNN) Modestly Overvalued? A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Delving into the intrinsic value of Imunon Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company

1 hours ago
Imunon Inc (

IMNN, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 8.11%, bringing its 3-month performance to a loss of -2.54%. With a Loss Per Share of 3.77, questions arise concerning the valuation of the stock. Is Imunon (IMNN) modestly overvalued? This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of Imunon's valuation, guiding investors in making informed decisions.

Company Overview

Imunon Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative medicines that work in harmony with the body's immune system. The company's focus is on advancing a portfolio of treatments that harness the body's natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective, and durable responses across a broad spectrum of human diseases. Imunon's stock is currently priced at $1.2 per share with a market capitalization of $11.20 million, which appears to be modestly overvalued when compared to the GF Value of $1.03.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that gives an overview of a stock's fair trading value. This value is computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the ideal fair trading value of a stock.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Imunon (

IMNN, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The stock's current price of $1.2 per share and the market cap of $11.20 million suggest that the stock is trading above its fair value. Therefore, the long-term return of Imunon's stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could lead to permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. Imunon has a cash-to-debt ratio of 17.64, which ranks better than 59.68% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. However, GuruFocus ranks Imunon's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting a poor balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially for companies with consistent profitability over the long term. Imunon has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years, with revenues of $0.30 million and a Loss Per Share of $3.77 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of -9704% is worse than 90.77% of companies in the Biotechnology industry, resulting in a poor profitability rank.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Imunon's growth ranks better than 74.92% of companies in the Biotechnology industry, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of -41.1% and a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 26.9%.

Comparing the company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also provide insights into a company's profitability. During the past 12 months, Imunon's ROIC was -196.65 while its WACC came in at 37.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Imunon (

IMNN, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are poor, but its growth ranks better than 74.92% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Imunon stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
