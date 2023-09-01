Long-established in the Biotechnology industry, Mesoblast Ltd ( MESO, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a decline of 11.01%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -57.72%. Fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Mesoblast Ltd.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Mesoblast Ltd the GF Score of 68 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Unveiling Mesoblast Ltd's Business

Mesoblast Ltd, with a market cap of $241.64 million, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes innovative allogeneic cellular medicines to treat complex diseases resistant to the conventional standard of care. Its portfolio of Phase 3 product candidates comprises remestemcel-L for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD), and for moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and others. Despite its promising portfolio, the company's operating margin stands at a concerning -927.13%, and its sales are relatively low at $7.59 million.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Mesoblast Ltd's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's interest coverage ratio of 0, which positions it worse than 0% of 385 companies in the Biotechnology industry, highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. Furthermore, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.42 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. Its Altman Z-Scoreis just -1.01, which is below the distress zone of 1.81, suggesting that the company may face financial distress over the next few years.

Profitability Breakdown

Mesoblast Ltd's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. The company's Operating Margin has declined over the past five years ((-1,310,846.00%)), as shown by the following data: 2019: -480.86; 2020: -238.55; 2021: -1,467.53; 2022: -789.09; 2023: -574.18. With a Piotroski F-Score of 1, Mesoblast Ltd's financial health appears concerning. This score, rooted in Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, evaluates a firm's profitability, liquidity, and operating efficiency. Given its rating, Mesoblast Ltd might be facing challenges in these areas.

Looking Ahead

Given the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While Mesoblast Ltd has a history of innovation and a promising portfolio, its financial indicators suggest that it may struggle to maintain its performance. As value investors, it's crucial to consider these factors when making investment decisions. Will Mesoblast Ltd overcome these challenges, or will it succumb to the pressures of its financial constraints?

