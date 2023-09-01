Long-established in the Biotechnology industry, Precigen Inc ( PGEN, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a surge of 9.8%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 40.42%. However, fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Precigen Inc.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Precigen Inc the GF Score of 55 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Precigen Inc Business

Precigen Inc is a biotechnology company that develops synthetic biology solutions. The company designs, builds, and regulates gene programs. Its technologies are broadly applicable across a wide range of diverse end markets. Precigen's business model is to commercialize its technologies through exclusive channel collaborations with collaborators that have specific industry expertise, development resources, and sales and marketing capabilities, in order to bring new and improved products and processes to market. Its reportable segments are Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. The company's collaborators provide compensation through technology access fees, royalties, milestones, and reimbursement of certain costs.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Precigen Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. Precigen Inc has an interest coverage ratio of 0, which positions it worse than 0% of 385 companies in the Biotechnology industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. It's worth noting that the esteemed investor Benjamin Graham typically favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least five.

The company's Altman Z-Scoreis just -7.24, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years.

Profitability Breakdown

Precigen Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. Precigen Inc's Operating Margin has declined over the past five years ((-327,287.00%)), as shown by the following data: 2018: -244.52; 2019: -267.27; 2020: -83.04; 2021: -640.67; 2022: -277.25; .

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Precigen Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by -11.1 per year over the past three years, which underperforms worse than 71.24% of 765 companies in the Biotechnology industry. Stagnating revenues may pose concerns in a fast-evolving market.

Lastly, Precigen Inc predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Next Steps

Given the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. It's crucial for investors to consider these factors when making investment decisions.