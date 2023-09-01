Long-established in the Agriculture industry, Origin Agritech Ltd ( SEED, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a surge of 10.41%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -33.18%. However, fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Origin Agritech Ltd.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Origin Agritech Ltd the GF Score of 55 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Origin Agritech Ltd Business

Origin Agritech Ltd is a Chinese agricultural technology company with a market cap of $22.66 million. The company's sales stand at $10.48 million, with an operating margin of -16.01%. In crop seed biotechnologies, the company's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Origin Agritech Ltd's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's interest coverage ratio of 0 positions it worse than 0% of 188 companies in the Agriculture industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt.

The company's Altman Z-Score is just -7.71, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.1 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels.

Furthermore, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 22.99, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 98.33% of 180 companies in the Agriculture industry. Tillinghast said in his book “Big Money Think's Small: Biases, Blind Spots, and Smarter Investing” that a high debt-to-Ebitda ratio can be a red flag unless tangible assets cover the debt.

Profitability Breakdown

Origin Agritech Ltd's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. Additionally, Origin Agritech Ltd's Gross Margin has also declined over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2018: 45.49; 2019: -13.88; 2020: 6.69; 2021: 27.60; 2022: 30.80. This trend underscores the company's struggles to convert its revenue into profits.

Next Steps

Considering the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. It's crucial for investors to keep these factors in mind when making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.