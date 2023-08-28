Valero Energy (VLO)'s True Worth: A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Market Value

Is Valero Energy (VLO) a Fairly Valued Stock? A Deep Dive into Its Financial Health and Growth Prospects

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 28, 2023, Valero Energy Corp (

VLO, Financial) experienced a slight day's loss of -1.04%, following a 3-month gain of 16.71%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 29.03. But the question remains: is the stock fairly valued? This article provides an in-depth analysis of Valero Energy's valuation, financial strength, and growth prospects. Let's delve into the details.

Introducing Valero Energy Corp (VLO, Financial)

Valero Energy, one of the largest independent refiners in the United States, operates 15 refineries with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company also owns 12 ethanol plants with a capacity of 1.6 billion gallons of ethanol a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which can produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel. With a market cap of $46.50 billion, Valero Energy's stock price stands at $131.74 per share, slightly below its GF Value of $133.84, indicating a fair valuation.

1696183432960278528.png

Understanding Valero Energy's GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive GuruFocus measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it indicates that the stock is either overvalued or undervalued. In the case of Valero Energy (

VLO, Financial), the stock appears to be fairly valued, suggesting that its long-term return is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1696183407010119680.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Valero Energy's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, investors should review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Valero Energy's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.45, ranking worse than 52.25% of 1022 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. However, the overall financial strength of Valero Energy is 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

1696183458386149376.png

Valero Energy's Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, pose less investment risk. Valero Energy's profitability and growth have been impressive. The company has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 9.48%, ranking better than 51.29% of 969 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The company's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 19.4%, ranking better than 69.52% of 853 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC: Valero Energy's Value Creation

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. A higher ROIC than WACC indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Valero Energy's ROIC was 28.86, while its WACC was 9.38.

1696183477654781952.png

Conclusion: Is Valero Energy (VLO, Financial) a Fairly Valued Stock?

In conclusion, Valero Energy's stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's strong financial condition and impressive profitability, coupled with its robust growth, make it an attractive investment. To learn more about Valero Energy's financials, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.