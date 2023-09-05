ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, a prominent investment firm, recently expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of additional shares in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the involved parties, and the potential implications of the deal.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on August 24, 2023, with ARES MANAGEMENT LLC adding 37,557 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $15.27 each, bringing the firm's total holdings in the company to 38,355,498 shares. This acquisition had a 0.01% impact on the firm's portfolio and increased its position in the traded stock to 15.61%.

Profile of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is a renowned investment firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 40 stocks, with a total equity of $4.83 billion. Its top holdings include Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc( CCO, Financial), Albertsons Companies Inc( ACI, Financial), California Resources Corp( CRC, Financial), Frontier Communications Parent Inc( FYBR, Financial), and Savers Value Village Inc( SVV, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services sectors.

Overview of Frontier Communications Parent Inc

Frontier Communications Parent Inc ( FYBR, Financial) is a US-based company that provides a range of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks. These services include video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also offers communication solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. As of August 29, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a stock price of $15.1. The company's GF-Score is 22/100, indicating a poor future performance potential.

Comparison with the Largest Guru Holder

The largest guru holder of Frontier Communications Parent Inc is Gotham Asset Management, LLC. However, with this recent acquisition, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC has significantly increased its stake in the company, further solidifying its position as a major shareholder.

Analysis of the Transaction

The acquisition of additional shares in Frontier Communications Parent Inc by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC could be seen as a strategic move to capitalize on the company's potential growth. Despite the company's low GF-Score and negative year-to-date price change, the firm's decision to increase its stake could be based on its confidence in the company's long-term prospects. The transaction could potentially enhance the diversity and performance of the firm's portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's recent acquisition of additional shares in Frontier Communications Parent Inc is a significant development that could have far-reaching implications for both parties. While the transaction enhances the firm's portfolio, it also underscores its confidence in the traded company's potential. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own research and analysis before making investment decisions.