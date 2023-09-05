ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, a renowned investment firm, recently expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of additional shares in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on August 24, 2023, with ARES MANAGEMENT LLC adding 37,557 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $15.27 each, bringing the total number of shares held by the firm to 38,355,498. This addition had a minor impact of 0.01 on the guru's portfolio, and the traded stock now constitutes 12.12% of the firm's holdings.

Profile of the Guru

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, based in Los Angeles, California, is a leading investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying undervalued assets and leveraging market inefficiencies. As of the transaction date, the firm held 40 stocks with a total equity of $4.83 billion. Its top holdings include Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc( CCO, Financial), Albertsons Companies Inc( ACI, Financial), California Resources Corp( CRC, Financial), Frontier Communications Parent Inc( FYBR, Financial), and Savers Value Village Inc( SVV, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services.

Overview of the Traded Stock

Frontier Communications Parent Inc, listed under the symbol FYBR, is a US-based company that offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks. These services include video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company's market capitalization stands at $3.71 billion, with a current stock price of $15.1. Since its IPO on May 4, 2021, the stock has experienced a decline of 41.5%.

Analysis of the Stock's Financials

Frontier Communications Parent Inc has a PE Percentage of 13.48. The company's GF Score is 22/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank are also 4/10 and 0/10 respectively. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 6, indicating a stable financial situation.

Comparison with the Largest Guru Holder

The largest guru holder of Frontier Communications Parent Inc is Gotham Asset Management, LLC. A comparison of the share percentage held by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC and Gotham Asset Management, LLC is not available at this time.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's recent acquisition of additional shares in Frontier Communications Parent Inc is a strategic move that expands its portfolio in the Communication Services sector. Despite the stock's poor performance since its IPO and low GF Score, the firm's investment could yield significant returns if the company's financial situation improves. This transaction provides valuable insights for value investors, highlighting the importance of thorough financial analysis and strategic decision-making in stock trading.