Li Auto Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 52% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Li Auto Inc (

LI, Financial), a leading player in the Vehicles & Parts industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen from $23.62 to $42.8, marking a substantial increase of 51.95%. Over the past week alone, the stock price has seen a gain of 9.35%. This impressive performance is reflected in the company's market capitalization, which currently stands at $42.63 billion.

According to GuruFocus.com's GF Value, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, Li Auto Inc is significantly undervalued. The current GF Value is $90.05, compared to $86.71 three months ago, indicating a potential for further growth in the stock price.

Company Overview

Li Auto Inc is a prominent Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model, Li One, in November 2019. This model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. In 2022, the company sold over 133,000 NEVs, accounting for about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. Beyond Li One, the company plans to expand its product line, including both BEVs and PHEVs, to target a broader consumer base.1696542692508434432.png

Profitability Analysis

Li Auto Inc's Profitability Rank stands at 2/10, indicating that the company's profitability is relatively low compared to other companies in the industry. The company's operating margin is -0.35%, which is better than 20.16% of the companies in the industry. The ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which stand at 3.97%, 2.06%, and -1.23% respectively, also reflect the company's profitability status.1696542709914796032.png

Growth Prospects

Despite the low profitability rank, Li Auto Inc has demonstrated impressive growth. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 429.80%, which is better than 99.75% of the companies in the industry. The Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is 74.28%, indicating strong future growth potential. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 18.70%, which is better than 62.98% of the companies in the industry.1696542725479858176.png

Major Stock Holders

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest holder of Li Auto Inc's stock, holding 7,598,400 shares, which accounts for 0.78% of the total shares. The second-largest holder is the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio), which holds 206,106 shares, accounting for 0.02% of the total shares. Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) holds 132,835 shares, accounting for 0.01% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Li Auto Inc operates in a highly competitive industry, with major competitors including Rivian Automotive Inc (

RIVN, Financial) with a market cap of $20.71 billion, XPeng Inc (XPEV, Financial) with a market cap of $16.37 billion, and NIO Inc (NIO, Financial) with a market cap of $18.29 billion. Despite the intense competition, Li Auto Inc's market cap of $42.63 billion indicates its strong market position.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Li Auto Inc has demonstrated impressive stock performance over the past three months, with a significant surge in its stock price. Despite its low profitability rank, the company has shown strong growth prospects, which, combined with its undervalued status according to the GF Value, indicate potential for further growth. However, the company operates in a highly competitive industry, and its future performance will depend on its ability to maintain its market position and continue its growth trajectory.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.