Fastly Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 49% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Fastly Inc (

FSLY, Financial), a prominent player in the software industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap currently stands at $2.99 billion, with its stock price at $23.18, marking a substantial increase from its past price of $14.73 three months ago. Over the past week, the stock price has seen a gain of 19.20%, and over the past three months, it has seen a gain of 48.87%. This impressive performance has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike.

Fastly Inc: A Brief Overview

Fastly Inc operates a content delivery network, a crucial component for entities to provide faster and more reliable online content. The company's strategy differs from traditional CDNs, focusing on housing servers in the most network-dense data centers rather than simply storing static content. This approach allows its customers to program on its platform, enabling edge computing and better service of the more dynamic content. In 2022, Fastly generated nearly three quarters of its revenue in the United States. 1696543472938385408.png

Profitability Analysis

Fastly Inc's Profitability Rank stands at 3/10 as of 2023-06-30, indicating a need for improvement. The company's Operating Margin is -45.13%, better than 18.26% of 2722 companies in the same industry. Its ROE is -17.02%, better than 28.27% of 2618 companies, while its ROA is -8.94%, better than 31.87% of 2780 companies. The company's ROIC is -15.76%, better than 27.26% of 2777 companies. These figures suggest that while Fastly Inc has room for improvement, it is performing better than a significant portion of its competitors. 1696543489757544448.png

Growth Prospects

Fastly Inc's Growth Rank is 6/10, indicating a promising growth trajectory. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 6.60%, better than 46.78% of 2390 companies, while its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 20.10%, better than 81.9% of 1873 companies. The company's future total revenue growth rate estimate is 18.25%, better than 75% of 500 companies. However, its 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -27.90%, better than only 17.47% of 1969 companies, and its 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -38.40%, better than just 4.04% of 1162 companies. These figures suggest that while Fastly Inc has demonstrated strong revenue growth, it needs to improve its EPS growth. 1696543505653956608.png

Top Holders of Fastly Inc's Stock

Fastly Inc's stock is held by several prominent investors.

George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) is the top holder, owning 997,540 shares, which constitutes 0.77% of the company's stock. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds the second-largest number of shares, with 634,200 shares, or 0.49% of the stock. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) holds 289,301 shares, or 0.22% of the stock.

Fastly Inc's Competitors

Fastly Inc faces competition from several companies within the same industry. Matterport Inc (

MTTR, Financial) has a stock market cap of $778.694 million, CS Disco Inc (LAW, Financial) has a market cap of $567.102 million, and Vimeo Inc (VMEO, Financial) has a market cap of $667.451 million. These figures suggest that Fastly Inc is a significant player in its industry, with a larger market cap than its main competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fastly Inc has demonstrated impressive stock performance over the past three months, with a significant surge in its stock price. The company has a promising growth trajectory, but it needs to improve its profitability and EPS growth. Despite facing competition from several companies within the same industry, Fastly Inc has a larger market cap than its main competitors. Investors should keep a close eye on this company as it continues to navigate the market.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.