Mario Gabelli Comments on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare ( HCA, Financial) (0.4%) (HCA – $303.48 – NYSE) is the largest healthcare system in the United States, with 182 hospitals and over 2300 total sites of care. The company’s best-in-class management team has successfully guided the company through a challenging three year period that included the COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortages, and inflationary pressures. HCA’s operations are now returning to normal and the company is starting to address a significant backlog of deferred care. While the company invests heavily in new facilities and organic growth, HCA generates significant additional cash, flow which it returns to shareholders via share buybacks and a growing dividend.

From Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Asset Fund second-quarter 2023 commentary.