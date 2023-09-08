Why iQIYI Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 31% in a Quarter: A Deep Dive

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

China's online entertainment service provider, iQIYI Inc (

IQ, Financial), has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past quarter. With a current market cap of $5.2 billion and a stock price of $5.44, the company's shares have gained 18.25% over the past week and a whopping 30.98% over the past three months. This article aims to delve into the factors contributing to this impressive performance and provide an in-depth analysis of the company's financial health and future prospects.

Stock Performance and Valuation

One of the key indicators of a stock's value is the GF Value. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, iQIYI's GF Value stands at $6.12, indicating that the stock is 'Modestly Undervalued'. This is a significant improvement from three months ago when the GF Value was $6.92, and the stock was considered a 'Possible Value Trap, Think Twice'.

Company Overview

iQIYI Inc is a diversified media company based in China. It offers a variety of services including internet video, live broadcasting, online games, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. The company generates most of its revenue from membership services and online advertising services, primarily within China. 1697629405272080384.png

Profitability Analysis

According to the Profitability Rank of 3/10, iQIYI's profitability is relatively low within its industry. However, the company's operating margin of 8.22% is better than 66.08% of the companies in the industry. Similarly, the company's ROE of 11.39%, ROA of 1.96%, and ROIC of 5.05% are better than 75.52%, 56.58%, and 62.77% of the companies in the industry, respectively. 1697629425039835136.png

Growth Prospects

iQIYI's Growth Rank of 6/10 indicates a relatively high growth within its industry. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are -5.00% and 3.40% respectively, which are better than 36.22% and 65.09% of the companies in the industry. The company's future total revenue growth rate estimate is 1.70%, which is better than 26.06% of the companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company's 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates are 78.50% and 46.20% respectively, which are better than 93.55% and 89.27% of the companies in the industry. The future EPS without NRI growth rate estimate is 32.00%, which is better than 85.29% of the companies in the industry. 1697629448725069824.png

Major Shareholders

The top three holders of iQIYI's stock are

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) with a 1.22% share, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with a 0.26% share, and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with a 0.15% share.

Competitive Landscape

iQIYI operates in a highly competitive industry with major players like CarGurus Inc (

CARG, Financial) with a market cap of $2.09 billion, JOYY Inc (YY, Financial) with a market cap of $2.16 billion, and Angi Inc (ANGI, Financial) with a market cap of $1.27 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iQIYI Inc's impressive stock performance can be attributed to its robust growth prospects, improved profitability, and undervalued status. However, the company operates in a highly competitive industry and must continue to innovate and expand its services to maintain its growth trajectory. Investors should keep a close eye on this stock and consider its potential for future growth.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.