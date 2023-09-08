ProPetro Holding Corp's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 43% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ProPetro Holding Corp (

PUMP, Financial), a Texas-based oilfield services company, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. With a current market cap of $1.12 billion and a stock price of $9.98, the company has experienced a 2.56% gain over the past week and a remarkable 42.65% gain over the past three months. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the company's recent performance, profitability, growth, and its position in the market.

1697630845893869568.png

Stock Performance and Valuation

ProPetro's stock performance has been impressive, with a significant gain of 42.65% over the past three months. The company's GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, is currently $12.58, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. This is a positive shift from the past GF Value of $12.26, which indicated a possible value trap. Investors should, however, exercise caution as the stock's valuation can fluctuate.

Company Overview

ProPetro Holding Corp operates in the oil and gas industry, providing hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and other complementary services to oil and gas companies. The company's operations are primarily focused on the Permian Basin, a region rich in oil and natural gas resources. With a diverse range of services, ProPetro has positioned itself as a key player in the industry.

Profitability Analysis

ProPetro's profitability rank stands at 5/10, indicating moderate profitability. The company's operating margin of 13.93% is better than 59.67% of companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which stand at 9.91%, 7.14%, and 16.85% respectively, are commendable. Over the past 10 years, the company has had 4 profitable years, which is better than 41.56% of companies in the industry.

1697630865141530624.png

Growth Prospects

Despite its impressive profitability, ProPetro's growth rank is relatively low at 2/10. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share stand at -15.40% and -9.70% respectively. Additionally, the company's 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is -76.60%. These figures suggest that the company has faced challenges in maintaining consistent growth.

1697630881063108608.png

Major Stock Holders

ProPetro's stock is held by several notable investors.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) holds 0.97% of the shares, HOTCHKIS & WILEY holds 0.79%, and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) holds 0.7% of the shares. These investors' confidence in the company could be a positive sign for potential investors.

Competitive Landscape

ProPetro operates in a competitive industry with major players such as US Silica Holdings Inc (

SLCA, Financial) with a market cap of $998.660 million, Oceaneering International Inc (OII, Financial) with a market cap of $2.43 billion, and Core Laboratories Inc (CLB, Financial) with a market cap of $1.18 billion. Despite the competition, ProPetro's recent performance suggests that it is holding its own in the market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProPetro Holding Corp has demonstrated impressive stock performance over the past three months. The company's profitability is moderate, and while its growth has been inconsistent, its recent stock performance suggests potential for future growth. As always, investors should conduct thorough research and consider all factors before making investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.