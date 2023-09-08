STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Significant Stake in Provident Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Introduction to the Transaction

On August 30, 2023, STILWELL JOSEPH, a renowned investment firm, added a substantial number of shares to its portfolio from Provident Bancorp Inc (

PVBC, Financial). The firm acquired 1,781,394 shares at a trade price of $9.71 per share. This transaction resulted in a 10.35% change in the firm's holdings, increasing the total shares by 167,085. Despite this significant acquisition, the impact on the firm's portfolio and the position in the traded stock remains at 0% and 10.07% respectively.

Profile of the Guru

STILWELL JOSEPH is a prominent investment firm based in New York. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 53 stocks, with a total equity of $173 million. The firm's top holdings are primarily in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around value investing, focusing on companies that are undervalued in the market.1697701072686022656.png

Overview of the Traded Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc, trading under the symbol PVBC, is a US-based banking institution that went public on January 8, 1999. The company offers a wide range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. It operates as a single segment, attracting deposits from the general public to originate various types of loans and invest in securities. As of the date of this article, the company's market capitalization stands at $175.618 million, with a current stock price of $9.93.1697701042541559808.png

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

Despite having a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating a loss, Provident Bancorp Inc is significantly undervalued according to the GF-Score, with a GF Value of 17.88 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.56. Since its IPO, the stock has seen a decrease of 18.94%, but it has gained 2.27% since the transaction and has a YTD percent of 36.59. The stock's GF Score is 64/100, indicating a potential for average performance.

Evaluation of the Stock's Financial Health

Provident Bancorp Inc has a Financial Strength rank of 4/10, a Profitability Rank of 5/10, and a Growth Rank of 5/10. The company's GF Value Rank is 8/10, while its Momentum Rank is 1/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 0.00, indicating potential financial distress. However, the company's cash to debt ratio is 3.55, ranking 372nd in the industry.

Industry Context of the Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc operates in the banking industry, with a ROE of -12.55 and a ROA of -1.56. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both at 0.00, while its 3-year revenue growth is 22.80. Despite these figures, the company's revenue growth 3-year rank is 105, indicating a relatively strong performance within the industry.

Stock's Future Predictability

The predictability rank of Provident Bancorp Inc is not available. However, the stock's RSI 5 Day is 76.26, RSI 9 Day is 65.86, and RSI 14 Day is 62.04. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month is 5.34, while its momentum index 12 - 1 month is -33.33. These figures suggest a mixed outlook for the stock's future performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STILWELL JOSEPH's recent acquisition of Provident Bancorp Inc shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the stock's mixed performance and financial health indicators, the firm's investment could potentially yield positive returns given the stock's undervalued status and the firm's expertise in value investing. This transaction provides valuable insights for value investors, highlighting the importance of thorough analysis and strategic decision-making in the investment process.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.