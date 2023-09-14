Signet Jewelers (SIG): A Closer Look at Its Market Value

Is the Stock Modestly Overvalued?

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Signet Jewelers Ltd (

SIG, Financial) has been making waves in the finance world with a daily gain of 2.44% and a 3-month gain of 8.33%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 8.79, the question arises: is the stock modestly overvalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of Signet Jewelers (SIG) to answer this question.

Company Introduction

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a renowned retailer of diamond jewelry. The company's merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches, and other items. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding, and anniversary purchases. The company operates through the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment, with the North America segment contributing to the majority of the revenue. The company's stock price is currently $75.23, and with a market cap of $3.40 billion, it appears to be modestly overvalued based on the GF Value of $66.64.

1699808246417588224.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a visual representation of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given that Signet Jewelers (

SIG, Financial) is modestly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

1699808228709236736.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Signet Jewelers has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.53, which ranks better than 51.96% of 1099 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Signet Jewelers's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1699808272019619840.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Signet Jewelers has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $7.50 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $8.79. Its operating margin is 8.77%, which ranks better than 74.02% of 1097 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Overall, the profitability of Signet Jewelers is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Signet Jewelers is 5.3%, which ranks better than 54.12% of 1044 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.7%, which ranks better than 69.04% of 898 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also determine its profitability. The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Signet Jewelers's ROIC is 12.41, and its cost of capital is 8.03.

1699808287702122496.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Signet Jewelers appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 69.04% of 898 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about Signet Jewelers stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.