Insider Sell: Twilio Inc's Chief Legal Officer, Dana Wagner, Sells 7,062 Shares

September 5, 2023
On September 5, 2023, Dana Wagner, the Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Twilio Inc (

TWLO, Financial), sold 7,062 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Twilio Inc, which we will explore in this article.

Who is Dana Wagner?

Dana Wagner is the Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Twilio Inc. In his role, he oversees the company's legal affairs, including corporate governance, intellectual property, litigation, and regulatory compliance. Wagner's insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

About Twilio Inc

Twilio Inc is a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate real-time communications within software applications. The company's services are used by over 2 million developers across 60 countries. Twilio's solutions are used in various industries, including retail, healthcare, finance, and transportation.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,806 shares and purchased none. This recent sale of 7,062 shares is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Twilio Inc. In the past year, there have been 37 insider sells and only 2 insider buys.

The high number of insider sells could be a cause for concern for investors. It could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is overvalued, or they may have concerns about the company's future prospects. However, it's also important to note that insiders may sell shares for personal reasons unrelated to the company's performance.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Twilio Inc were trading at $64.35, giving the company a market cap of $12.11 billion.

With a GuruFocus Value of $252.96, Twilio Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.25. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell may raise some concerns, it's important for investors to consider the broader context, including the company's valuation and overall insider trading trends. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

