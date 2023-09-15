Silver Point Capital L.P. Reduces Stake in Gulfport Energy Corp

On September 5, 2023, Silver Point Capital L.P., a prominent investment firm, reduced its holdings in Gulfport Energy Corp ( GPOR, Financial), an independent exploration and development company. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both entities, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 797,873 shares of Gulfport Energy Corp at a trade price of $118 per share. This transaction resulted in a -11.13% change in the firm's holdings, reducing its total shares in Gulfport Energy Corp to 6,369,893. The transaction had a -4.36% impact on the firm's portfolio, and the firm now holds 34.10% of Gulfport Energy Corp's shares. The position of Gulfport Energy Corp in the firm's portfolio is now 36.42%.

Profile of Silver Point Capital L.P.

Silver Point Capital L.P., located at Two Greenwich Plaza, First Floor, Greenwich, CT 06830, is a renowned investment firm. The firm's portfolio consists of 8 stocks, with a total equity of $2.16 billion. Its top holdings include SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF( KRE, Financial), Studio City International Holdings Ltd( MSC, Financial), Denbury Inc( DEN, Financial), Frontier Communications Parent Inc( FYBR, Financial), and Gulfport Energy Corp( GPOR, Financial). The firm's primary investment sectors are Energy and Consumer Cyclical.

Overview of Gulfport Energy Corp

Gulfport Energy Corp, with a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, operates in the Oil & Gas industry. The company's business segments include Natural gas liquid sales, Natural gas sales, Net (loss) gain on natural gas, oil, and Natural gas liquid (NGL) derivatives, and Oil and condensate sales. The company's stock, GPOR, is currently priced at $120.3.

Analysis of Gulfport Energy Corp's Stock

Gulfport Energy Corp's stock has a PE percentage of 2.06, indicating that the company is profitable. The stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Valuation, with a GF Value of 46281.66. The stock has gained 1.95% since the transaction and has increased by 94.03% since its IPO on May 18, 2021. The year-to-date price change ratio is 70.25%.

Evaluation of Gulfport Energy Corp's Financial Health

Gulfport Energy Corp has a balance sheet rank of 6/10, a profitability rank of 5/10, and a growth rank of 0/10. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.01, and its interest coverage is 16.78. The company's ROE and ROA are 165.43 and 53.91, respectively. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 7, and its Altman Z score is 3.00.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Greenlight Capital is the largest guru holding shares in Gulfport Energy Corp. Other gurus holding shares in the company include Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss.

Conclusion

The recent transaction by Silver Point Capital L.P. in Gulfport Energy Corp reflects the firm's investment strategy and market outlook. The transaction has significantly impacted the firm's portfolio and Gulfport Energy Corp's share distribution. Value investors may find this information useful in their investment decisions. All data and rankings are accurate as of September 8, 2023.