Silver Point Capital L.P. Reduces Stake in Gulfport Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 5, 2023, Silver Point Capital L.P., a prominent investment firm, reduced its holdings in Gulfport Energy Corp (

GPOR, Financial), an independent exploration and development company. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both entities, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 797,873 shares of Gulfport Energy Corp at a trade price of $118 per share. This transaction resulted in a -11.13% change in the firm's holdings, reducing its total shares in Gulfport Energy Corp to 6,369,893. The transaction had a -4.36% impact on the firm's portfolio, and the firm now holds 34.10% of Gulfport Energy Corp's shares. The position of Gulfport Energy Corp in the firm's portfolio is now 36.42%.

Profile of Silver Point Capital L.P.

Silver Point Capital L.P., located at Two Greenwich Plaza, First Floor, Greenwich, CT 06830, is a renowned investment firm. The firm's portfolio consists of 8 stocks, with a total equity of $2.16 billion. Its top holdings include SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF(

KRE, Financial), Studio City International Holdings Ltd(MSC, Financial), Denbury Inc(DEN, Financial), Frontier Communications Parent Inc(FYBR, Financial), and Gulfport Energy Corp(GPOR, Financial). The firm's primary investment sectors are Energy and Consumer Cyclical. 1700147167374606336.png

Overview of Gulfport Energy Corp

Gulfport Energy Corp, with a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, operates in the Oil & Gas industry. The company's business segments include Natural gas liquid sales, Natural gas sales, Net (loss) gain on natural gas, oil, and Natural gas liquid (NGL) derivatives, and Oil and condensate sales. The company's stock, GPOR, is currently priced at $120.3. 1700147148386992128.png

Analysis of Gulfport Energy Corp's Stock

Gulfport Energy Corp's stock has a PE percentage of 2.06, indicating that the company is profitable. The stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Valuation, with a GF Value of 46281.66. The stock has gained 1.95% since the transaction and has increased by 94.03% since its IPO on May 18, 2021. The year-to-date price change ratio is 70.25%.

Evaluation of Gulfport Energy Corp's Financial Health

Gulfport Energy Corp has a balance sheet rank of 6/10, a profitability rank of 5/10, and a growth rank of 0/10. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.01, and its interest coverage is 16.78. The company's ROE and ROA are 165.43 and 53.91, respectively. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 7, and its Altman Z score is 3.00.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Greenlight Capital is the largest guru holding shares in Gulfport Energy Corp. Other gurus holding shares in the company include

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss.

Conclusion

The recent transaction by Silver Point Capital L.P. in Gulfport Energy Corp reflects the firm's investment strategy and market outlook. The transaction has significantly impacted the firm's portfolio and Gulfport Energy Corp's share distribution. Value investors may find this information useful in their investment decisions. All data and rankings are accurate as of September 8, 2023.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.