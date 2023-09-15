STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Provident Bancorp Inc Shares

2 hours ago
On September 6, 2023, STILWELL JOSEPH, a renowned investment firm, added 1,786,621 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (

PVBC, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction saw a 0.28% change in the firm's holdings, with an additional 5,027 shares acquired at a trade price of $10.05. Despite the significant acquisition, the trade had no impact on the firm's portfolio, with the current position of PVBC in the portfolio standing at 0%. However, the firm now holds 10.10% of PVBC's total shares.

Provident Bancorp Inc, a USA-based company, offers a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. The company, which went public on January 8, 1999, attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate various types of loans and to invest in securities. The company's market cap stands at $175.089 million.

About STILWELL JOSEPH

STILWELL JOSEPH is a New York-based investment firm with a portfolio of 53 stocks, primarily in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. The firm's equity stands at $173 million. The firm's top holdings include 1700147191869341696.png.

Analysis of the Traded Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc (

PVBC, Financial) is currently trading at $9.9, slightly below the trade price of $10.05. The stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value Rank, with a GF Value of $17.98 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.55. The stock's GF Score stands at 64/100, indicating a potential for future performance. 1700147171162062848.png

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since its IPO, PVBC has seen a price change of -19.18%. However, the year-to-date price change ratio stands at 36.18%. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank are both 5/10. The Momentum Rank stands at 1/10, indicating a need for improvement.

Financial Health of the Traded Stock

PVBC's cash to debt ratio is 3.55, with a rank of 369. The company's ROE and ROA stand at -12.55 and -1.56 respectively, ranking 1425 and 1423. Over the past three years, the company has seen a revenue growth of 22.80%, although its EBITDA and earning growth stand at 0.00.

Momentum of the Traded Stock

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day stand at 67.01, 62.97, and 60.58 respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 9.62, while the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month stands at -31.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STILWELL JOSEPH's acquisition of Provident Bancorp Inc shares is a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the stock's current undervaluation and low momentum rank, its GF Score and revenue growth over the past three years indicate potential for future performance. This transaction could potentially influence the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio in the long run.

