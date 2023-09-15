Unveiling Valero Energy (VLO)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the Valuation and Future Prospects of Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Valero Energy Corp (

VLO, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 3.54%, and a 3-month gain of 25.9%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 29.03. But, is the stock fairly valued? This comprehensive analysis aims to answer that question and provide valuable insights into Valero Energy's financial performance and future prospects.

Company Introduction

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. Operating 15 refineries with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, Valero Energy also owns 12 ethanol plants with a capacity of 1.6 billion gallons of ethanol a year. It holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which can produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel. With a current stock price of $141.07 and a market cap of $49.80 billion, Valero Energy's intrinsic value, estimated through our GF Value, stands at $133.41.

1700154587199045632.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Valero Energy is estimated to be fairly valued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1700154563727720448.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Valero Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.45, which ranks worse than 52.11% of 1021 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. However, GuruFocus ranks Valero Energy's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting a strong balance sheet.

1700154616244600832.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. Valero Energy has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $157.10 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $29.03. Its operating margin of 9.48% is better than 52.02% of 967 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks Valero Energy's profitability as strong.

Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth . Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders. The average annual revenue growth of Valero Energy is19.4%, which ranks better than 69.65% of 850 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 45.7%, which ranks better than 81.22% of 820 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Valero Energy's return on invested capital is 28.86, and its cost of capital is 9.87.

1700154639787229184.png

Conclusion

Overall, Valero Energy's stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 81.22% of 820 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Valero Energy stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.