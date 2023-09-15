Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA): A Smart Investment or a Value Trap? An In-Depth Exploration

Unpacking the Risks and Rewards of Investing in Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA)

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors are constantly seeking stocks priced below their intrinsic value. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (

MARA, Financial) is one such stock that warrants attention. Currently priced at $11.31, Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) recorded a daily loss of 8.54% and a 3-month increase of 16.35%. According to its GF Value, the stock's fair valuation stands at $23.56.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock, derived from a unique method. The GF Value Line on the summary page provides an overview of the stock's fair value. This value is calculated based on historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

The GF Value Line indicates the fair value at which the stock should be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

1700157397428862976.png

Considering the Risks

Despite Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (

MARA, Financial)'s seemingly attractive valuation, it's crucial to consider certain risk factors associated with the company. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of -0.01. These indicators suggest that Marathon Digital Holdings, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underscores the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the Altman Z-Score

The Altman Z-score is a financial model created by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968. It predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Snapshot

Marathon Digital Holdings focuses on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. Its cryptocurrency machines are located in the United States. Despite the promising business model, the company's financial health may be weak, as suggested by its low Altman Z-Score.

1700157414034112512.png

Dissecting Marathon Digital Holdings's Low Altman Z-Score

A closer look at Marathon Digital Holdings's Altman Z-score reveals potential financial distress. The Working Capital to Total Assets ratio, a measure of short-term liquidity, has been declining over the past few years (2021: 0.01; 2022: 0.00; 2023: 0.00). This decline suggests potential liquidity issues that the company may be facing. Additionally, the EBIT to Total Assets ratio (2021: -0.06; 2022: -0.13; 2023: -0.38) indicates that Marathon Digital Holdings might not be utilizing its assets to their full potential to generate operational profits, negatively affecting the company's overall Z-score.

Conclusion: A Potential Value Trap?

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings might be a potential value trap, considering its low Altman Z-Score and other risk factors. This underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making. GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.