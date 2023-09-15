Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT): An In-Depth Look at Its Significant Overvaluation

Exploring the intrinsic value and financial health of Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 4.46%, a three-month gain of 24%, and a Loss Per Share of $0.55, Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (

CLMT, Financial) has been making waves in the stock market. However, the question remains: is the stock significantly overvalued? This article will delve into the valuation analysis of Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT), providing you with insights to make informed investment decisions.

Company Introduction

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP is a leading independent producer of specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Products and Solutions, Performance Brands, and Montana/Renewables. Despite its current stock price of $19.82, the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $14.55, indicating a potential overvaluation. Let's dive deeper into the company's value and financial performance.

1700169683413499904.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Currently, Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP's stock price of $19.82 per share and the market cap of $1.60 billion indicate a significant overvaluation. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

1700169660202221568.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Evaluating Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, ranking worse than 91.87% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. This indicates that the company's financial strength is poor.

1700169706947739648.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies is less risky, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term. Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP has been profitable for one of the past ten years, with an operating margin of 2.9%, which ranks worse than 64.12% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. This indicates poor profitability.

Furthermore, growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP's average annual revenue growth is 10.2%, ranking better than 50.47% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth is -19.7%, ranking worse than 84.76% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. For the past 12 months, Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP's ROIC is 4.91, and its WACC is 9.61, indicating a lower return on invested capital than the cost of capital.

1700169725788553216.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (

CLMT, Financial) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 84.76% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. For more about Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.