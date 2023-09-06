On September 6, 2023, Marone Anthony F. JR, the CFO of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc ( BXMT, Financial), sold 401 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend, as over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,582 shares and purchased none.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate finance company that primarily originates and purchases senior mortgage loans collateralized by properties in the U.S. and Europe. The company is managed by Blackstone Group LP and operates as a real estate investment trust.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows in the investment community. Insider sells can sometimes be an indicator of a company's future performance, and this is especially true when the insider in question is a high-ranking executive like a CFO. However, it's important to note that insider sells can also be motivated by personal financial needs or other factors unrelated to the company's performance.

The insider transaction history for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 20 insider sells and 3 insider buys in total. This could be a sign that insiders believe the stock is overvalued, but it's also possible that these transactions are simply the result of insiders diversifying their personal portfolios.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc were trading for $22.75 each, giving the company a market cap of $3.987 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio was 14.83, lower than the industry median of 17.39 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is significantly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.67, indicating that it could be a good buy for value investors.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell might raise some concerns, the overall valuation of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc suggests that the stock could still be a good investment. As always, investors should do their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.