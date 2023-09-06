Insider Sell: CFO Marone Anthony F. JR Sells 401 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 6, 2023, Marone Anthony F. JR, the CFO of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (

BXMT, Financial), sold 401 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend, as over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,582 shares and purchased none.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate finance company that primarily originates and purchases senior mortgage loans collateralized by properties in the U.S. and Europe. The company is managed by Blackstone Group LP and operates as a real estate investment trust.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows in the investment community. Insider sells can sometimes be an indicator of a company's future performance, and this is especially true when the insider in question is a high-ranking executive like a CFO. However, it's important to note that insider sells can also be motivated by personal financial needs or other factors unrelated to the company's performance.

1700237829340135424.png

The insider transaction history for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 20 insider sells and 3 insider buys in total. This could be a sign that insiders believe the stock is overvalued, but it's also possible that these transactions are simply the result of insiders diversifying their personal portfolios.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc were trading for $22.75 each, giving the company a market cap of $3.987 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio was 14.83, lower than the industry median of 17.39 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

1700237845739864064.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is significantly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.67, indicating that it could be a good buy for value investors.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell might raise some concerns, the overall valuation of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc suggests that the stock could still be a good investment. As always, investors should do their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.