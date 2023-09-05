On September 5, 2023, Oreste Donzella, the Executive Vice President of KLA Corp ( KLAC, Financial), sold 2,633 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 5,827 shares and purchased none.

KLA Corp is a leading provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The company's comprehensive portfolio of products, software, analysis, services and expertise is designed to help integrated circuit manufacturers manage yield throughout the entire wafer fabrication process—from research and development to final volume production.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider trading activities. Over the past year, there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys for KLA Corp.

This could be an indication of the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of KLA Corp were trading at $507.01, giving the company a market cap of $67.7 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 20.55, which is lower than the industry median of 25.36 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance. With a price of $507.01 and a GuruFocus Value of $475.85, KLA Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued.

This could be a factor in the insider's decision to sell his shares.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of KLA Corp shares does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. It could simply be a personal financial decision. However, investors should keep an eye on the company's stock performance and any future insider trading activities.