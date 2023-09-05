Insider Sell: Robert Dzielak Sells 5,954 Shares of Expedia Group Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 5, 2023, Robert Dzielak, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary of Expedia Group Inc (

EXPE, Financial), sold 5,954 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Robert Dzielak has been with Expedia Group Inc for several years, serving in various legal and executive roles. His insider knowledge of the company's operations and legal matters provides him with a unique perspective on the company's performance and future prospects.

Expedia Group Inc is a leading online travel company, providing a wide range of travel shopping and reservation services. The company operates an extensive brand portfolio, including leading online travel agencies (OTAs) such as Expedia.com, Hotels.com, and Orbitz.com, and travel metasearch websites such as Trivago. The company's platform also includes travel media brands that provide travel news, information, and services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,954 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend of selling without any insider buying raises questions about the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

1700239065464438784.png

The insider transaction history for Expedia Group Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the current stock price to cash out their holdings.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Expedia Group Inc were trading for $110.03 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $15.78 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 19.38, which is lower than the industry median of 19.85 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

1700239081436348416.png

With a price of $110.03 and a GuruFocus Value of $180.91, Expedia Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61. This suggests that the stock may be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Robert Dzielak, along with the overall insider sell trend at Expedia Group Inc, may be a signal for investors to exercise caution. While the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests it may be undervalued, the lack of insider buying and the insider's sell activity could indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.