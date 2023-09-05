On September 5, 2023, Robert Dzielak, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary of Expedia Group Inc ( EXPE, Financial), sold 5,954 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Robert Dzielak has been with Expedia Group Inc for several years, serving in various legal and executive roles. His insider knowledge of the company's operations and legal matters provides him with a unique perspective on the company's performance and future prospects.

Expedia Group Inc is a leading online travel company, providing a wide range of travel shopping and reservation services. The company operates an extensive brand portfolio, including leading online travel agencies (OTAs) such as Expedia.com, Hotels.com, and Orbitz.com, and travel metasearch websites such as Trivago. The company's platform also includes travel media brands that provide travel news, information, and services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,954 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend of selling without any insider buying raises questions about the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

The insider transaction history for Expedia Group Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the current stock price to cash out their holdings.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Expedia Group Inc were trading for $110.03 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $15.78 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 19.38, which is lower than the industry median of 19.85 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $110.03 and a GuruFocus Value of $180.91, Expedia Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61. This suggests that the stock may be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Robert Dzielak, along with the overall insider sell trend at Expedia Group Inc, may be a signal for investors to exercise caution. While the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests it may be undervalued, the lack of insider buying and the insider's sell activity could indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance.