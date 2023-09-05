CFO Daniella Turenshine Sells 12,661 Shares of FIGS Inc

On September 5, 2023, Daniella Turenshine, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of FIGS Inc (

FIGS, Financial), sold 12,661 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Who is Daniella Turenshine?

Daniella Turenshine is the CFO of FIGS Inc, a role she has held for several years. She has been instrumental in the company's financial strategy and growth. Over the past year, Turenshine has sold a total of 91,647 shares and has not made any purchases.

About FIGS Inc

FIGS Inc is a company that specializes in the design, production, and sale of medical apparel. The company's innovative approach to medical wear has made it a popular choice among healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc is known for its comfortable, functional, and fashionable scrubs that cater to the demanding needs of the medical profession.

Insider Transactions and Stock Price

The insider transaction history for FIGS Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys. Over the past year, there has been only one insider buy compared to 19 insider sells. This could be an indication of the insiders' perception of the company's future performance.

On the day of Turenshine's recent sell, FIGS Inc shares were trading at $6.2 each, giving the company a market cap of $936.677 million. This is a significant figure, considering the company's price-earnings ratio of 79.43, which is higher than the industry median of 18.11 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

1700300109717176320.png

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions over the past year. It is clear that the insider has been selling more shares than buying. This could be a sign that the insider believes the company's stock is overvalued, or it could simply be a personal financial decision.

It's important to note that insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's health and future prospects, but they should not be the sole basis for investment decisions. Other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends should also be considered.

In conclusion, the recent sell by CFO Daniella Turenshine is part of a larger trend of insider sells at FIGS Inc. While this may raise some questions, it's crucial to consider the broader context and other relevant factors when evaluating the company's stock.

