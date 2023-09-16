DocuSign Inc ( DOCU, Financial) recently held its second quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call, where the company's top executives discussed their financial results and future plans. The company reported solid financial results for the quarter, despite facing macroeconomic pressures. The call also highlighted the company's ongoing efforts to innovate and improve its product portfolio, as well as its plans for future growth.

Financial Highlights

DocuSign reported a total revenue of $688 million for Q2, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period last year. The company's non-GAAP operating margin stood at 25%. Despite the positive results, the company acknowledged the impact of ongoing macro pressures on expansion rates. However, DocuSign remains focused on driving innovation and operational efficiency to lay a solid foundation for future growth.

Product Innovation and Future Plans

DocuSign's CEO, Allan Thygesen, highlighted the company's commitment to product innovation. The company is working on two key initiatives: improving agreement workflows and building an intelligence layer to unlock agreement data. The company's recent global launch of Liveness Detection for ID Verification, which uses AI-powered biometric checks to prevent identity spoofing, is a testament to this commitment. The company also plans to expand its functionality with a wallet feature later this year.

Go-to-Market Capabilities and Customer Growth

DocuSign is also making significant strides in its go-to-market capabilities. The company is integrating its digital, direct, and partner selling motions to leverage an omnichannel approach. The company added approximately 37,000 new customers during the quarter, bringing its total customer base to 1.44 million, a 12% increase year over year. This includes the addition of approximately 6,000 direct customers, marking an 18% year-over-year increase.

International Expansion

International expansion remains a key focus for DocuSign. The company's international revenue growth outpaced its domestic business with a 17% year-over-year growth, reaching $180 million in the second quarter. This represents 26% of the company's total revenue. The company sees a large untapped market internationally and is working to increase its global footprint.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges posed by the macroeconomic environment, DocuSign remains optimistic about its future. The company is focused on executing its key initiatives and driving long-term growth and expansion. With its commitment to product innovation and improving the agreement process, DocuSign is well-positioned to navigate the dynamic environment and achieve sustainable growth.