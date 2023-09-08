Insider Sell: Yat Lam Sells 155,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

1 hours ago

On September 8, 2023, Yat Lam, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (

CRDO, Financial), sold 155,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year.

Who is Yat Lam?

Yat Lam is the COO of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. He has been with the company for several years, playing a crucial role in its operations and strategic planning. Over the past year, Lam has sold a total of 2,759,791 shares and has not made any purchases.

About Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a leading provider of high-performance, mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for the data center, enterprise networking, and high-performance computing markets. The company's solutions deliver the bandwidth, scalability, and efficiency needed to meet the exponential growth in data traffic.

Insider Sell Analysis

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 77 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate a bearish sentiment among the company's insiders.

1700539819261689856.png

The stock price of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd was $16.07 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell. This gives the company a market cap of $2.376 billion. The relationship between the insider's selling activity and the stock price will be something to monitor closely in the coming weeks and months.

Conclusion

Insider selling activity, such as that of Yat Lam, can provide valuable insights into a company's internal sentiment. While it's not always a bearish signal, a high volume of insider selling, especially when not offset by insider buying, could be a cause for concern for investors. As always, it's essential to consider this information as part of a broader investment strategy and not in isolation.

Investors and market watchers will be keeping a close eye on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd and the actions of its insiders in the future. The company's performance, market trends, and the insider's future transactions will all play a role in shaping the stock's trajectory.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
