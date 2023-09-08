Insider Sell: President, CEO Jess Jankowski Sells 6,000 Shares of Nanophase Technologies Corp (NANX)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 8, 2023, Jess Jankowski, the President and CEO of Nanophase Technologies Corp (

NANX, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

But who is Jess Jankowski? Jankowski is the President and CEO of Nanophase Technologies Corp, a company that develops, manufactures, and sells an integrated suite of nanoengineered materials for various industries and applications. Under Jankowski's leadership, the company has made significant strides in the nanotechnology industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 109,232 shares and purchased none. This recent sale of 6,000 shares is just a fraction of the total shares the insider has sold over the past year.

1700540039718502400.png

The insider transaction history for Nanophase Technologies Corp shows a total of 16 insider buys and 14 insider sells over the past year. This indicates a mixed sentiment among the insiders of the company, with slightly more buys than sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Nanophase Technologies Corp were trading for $1 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $49.589 million. Despite the insider's sell, the stock's price remained stable.

When analyzing the relationship between insider buy/sell and the stock price, it's important to note that insider selling doesn't necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or to diversify their investment portfolio. However, a high volume of insider selling could be a red flag for potential investors.

1700540054469869568.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, Nanophase Technologies Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39. With a price of $1 and a GuruFocus Value of $2.57, the stock is considered a possible value trap. This means that while the stock appears undervalued, there may be underlying issues that could affect its future performance.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell of 6,000 shares may raise some eyebrows, it's important to consider the overall insider transaction history and the company's valuation before making investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.