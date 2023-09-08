Insider Sell: Walter Winn Sells 4,547 Shares of Southland Holdings Inc (SLND)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

On September 8, 2023, Walter Winn, the CO-COO, EVP, and 10% Owner of Southland Holdings Inc (

SLND, Financial), sold 4,547 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a flurry of insider activity at Southland Holdings Inc, a company that has seen 19 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year.

Walter Winn is a key figure at Southland Holdings Inc, holding the positions of CO-COO and EVP, and owning 10% of the company. His trades over the past year have seen him sell a total of 322,442 shares and purchase 2,500 shares. This recent sale of 4,547 shares is a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

Southland Holdings Inc is a company that operates in the industry. The company's shares were trading for $6.68 apiece on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the stock a market cap of $316.807 million. The price-earnings ratio is 7.76, which is lower than the industry median of 14.34 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

1700540109218119680.png

The insider's selling activity can be seen in the above chart, which shows the trend of insider transactions at Southland Holdings Inc. The chart indicates a clear trend of insider selling, with the insider selling more shares than they have bought over the past year.

The relationship between insider selling and the stock price is often a topic of interest for investors. In the case of Southland Holdings Inc, the stock price has remained relatively stable despite the insider's selling activity. This could suggest that the market has already priced in the insider's selling activity, or that other factors are influencing the stock price.

It's also worth noting that the insider's selling activity has not significantly impacted the company's market cap, which remains at $316.807 million. This suggests that the insider's selling activity has not led to a significant decrease in the company's overall value.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sale of 4,547 shares of Southland Holdings Inc is part of a larger trend of insider selling at the company. Despite this, the stock price has remained relatively stable and the company's market cap has not been significantly impacted. Investors should keep an eye on the insider's future trading activity for further insights into the company's performance.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.