54 minutes ago
On September 8, 2023, Joseph Army, President and CEO of Vapotherm Inc (

VAPO, Financial), purchased 100,000 shares of the company, marking a significant insider buying activity. This move is worth noting as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Joseph Army is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the healthcare industry. As the President and CEO of Vapotherm, he has been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and growth. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in Vapotherm's future.

Vapotherm Inc is a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Hi-VNI Technology products that are used to treat patients suffering from respiratory distress. The company's products are sold through a direct sales force and distributors to hospitals and clinics in the United States and internationally.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 1,676,190 shares and sold none. This recent acquisition of 100,000 shares further strengthens the insider's position in the company.

The insider transaction history for Vapotherm Inc shows a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year. There have been 19 insider buys and 4 insider sells in total. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is undervalued and has potential for growth.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Vapotherm Inc were trading at $3.48, giving the company a market cap of $21.653 million.

With a price of $3.48 and a GuruFocus Value of $45.60, Vapotherm Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.08. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Joseph Army, coupled with the company's valuation, suggests that Vapotherm Inc may be undervalued. However, investors should exercise caution due to the stock's low price-to-GF-Value ratio. As always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider their risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

