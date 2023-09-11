Insider Buying: CEO and 10% Owner Blake Janover Acquires 5,000 Shares of Janover Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

On September 11, 2023, Blake Janover, the Chief Executive Officer and 10% owner of Janover Inc (

JNVR, Financial), purchased an additional 5,000 shares of the company. This move is a strong indicator of the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Who is Blake Janover?

Blake Janover is the CEO and a 10% owner of Janover Inc. With a wealth of experience in the financial sector, Janover has been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and growth. His recent purchase of additional shares underscores his belief in the company's potential and aligns his interests even more closely with those of the company's shareholders.

About Janover Inc

Janover Inc is a leading company in the financial sector. The company is known for its innovative approach to providing financial solutions and services. With a focus on leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency, Janover Inc has carved a niche for itself in the competitive financial market.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 5,000 shares and sold 0 shares. This trend indicates a strong vote of confidence in the company's future performance. The insider's recent acquisition of additional shares is a positive signal to the market, potentially indicating undervalued stock or promising future growth.

1701626755225223168.png

The insider transaction history for Janover Inc shows a total of 2 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders believe the company's stock is a good investment, which could be a positive sign for potential investors.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Janover Inc were trading at $1.45 each. This gives the company a market cap of $15.093 million. While this valuation is not in the billion range, it is still a significant amount, reflecting the company's solid position in the market.

The relationship between insider buying and selling activities and the stock price is often closely watched by investors. In this case, the insider's decision to buy more shares could be interpreted as a positive sign, potentially leading to an increase in the stock price.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of additional shares in Janover Inc is a strong vote of confidence in the company. This, combined with the company's solid market cap and the absence of insider selling over the past year, makes Janover Inc a company to watch in the financial sector.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.