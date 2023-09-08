Insider Sell: Steven Bender Sells 19,362 Shares of Cactus Inc

On September 8, 2023, Steven Bender, the COO of Cactus Inc (

WHD, Financial), sold 19,362 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider trading activities can often provide valuable insights into a company's prospects.

Steven Bender is a key figure at Cactus Inc, serving as the Chief Operating Officer. His role involves overseeing the company's day-to-day operations and ensuring that the company's strategic goals are met. His decision to sell a significant number of shares is therefore noteworthy.

Cactus Inc is a leading provider of wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company's products are designed to ensure safe and efficient drilling operations, and are used by a wide range of customers in the oil and gas industry. With a market cap of $3.47 billion, Cactus Inc is a significant player in its sector.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,362 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is mirrored in the wider company, with 9 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same period.

1701626757959909376.png

The relationship between insider trading activities and stock price is complex. While a sell-off by an insider can sometimes indicate a lack of confidence in the company's prospects, it can also be motivated by personal financial planning reasons. In the case of Cactus Inc, the stock was trading at $55.06 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $3.47 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.56, higher than the industry median of 9.13 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers, but is still within its historical range.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, the stock has a value of $77.39. With a current price of $55.06, this gives Cactus Inc a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71.

1701626775194304512.png

This indicates that the stock is potentially a value trap, and investors should think twice before buying. However, it's important to remember that the GF Value is just one tool among many, and investors should always conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by Steven Bender is a significant event that investors should take note of. However, it's also important to consider the wider context, including the company's valuation and the overall trend in insider trading activities.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
