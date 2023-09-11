CEO Jeff Frelick Buys 9,500 Shares of Bone Biologics Corp (BBLG)

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago

On September 11, 2023, Jeff Frelick, the CEO of Bone Biologics Corp (

BBLG, Financial), purchased 9,500 shares of the company, marking a significant insider buying activity. This move has sparked interest among investors and market watchers, as insider buying often indicates a positive outlook on the company's future performance.

Who is Jeff Frelick?

Jeff Frelick is the Chief Executive Officer of Bone Biologics Corp. With a wealth of experience in the biotechnology industry, Frelick has been instrumental in driving the company's strategic direction and operational execution. His recent purchase of 9,500 shares further demonstrates his confidence in the company's potential.

About Bone Biologics Corp

Bone Biologics Corp is a biotechnology company focused on developing and marketing orthobiologic products with a primary emphasis on opportunities in the spine and orthopedic market. The company's mission is to improve patient recovery and reduce healthcare costs by providing innovative solutions to surgeons.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Jeff Frelick has purchased a total of 17,100 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent purchase of 9,500 shares is a significant addition to his holdings, indicating a strong belief in the company's prospects.

The insider transaction history for Bone Biologics Corp shows a total of 3 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

1701868347731214336.png

The relationship between insider buying and selling activities and the stock price is often considered a key indicator of a company's health. In the case of Bone Biologics Corp, the consistent insider buying activity could be a positive sign for investors, as it often suggests that those with the most insight into the company's operations see value in its stock.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Bone Biologics Corp were trading at $0.69 each, giving the company a market cap of $2.006 million. While this is a relatively small market cap, the consistent insider buying activity could indicate that the company's insiders see potential for growth.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of 9,500 shares of Bone Biologics Corp is a significant development that investors should take note of. As always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.