Unraveling the Dividend Story of IGO Ltd (IPGDF)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

A comprehensive analysis of IGO Ltd's dividend performance, sustainability, and future growth prospects

IGO Ltd (

IPGDF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.44 per share, payable on 2023-09-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-13. As investors eagerly anticipate this forthcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into IGO Ltd's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

A Snapshot of IGO Ltd's Business

IGO Ltd is engaged in nickel, copper, and cobalt mining and processing at the Nova Operation, upstream and downstream lithium assets via its 49% joint venture interest, and ongoing mineral exploration in Australia and overseas. The company operates in one geographic segment, Australia, and derives the majority of its revenue from the Nova Operation.

1701898566626181120.png

Tracing IGO Ltd's Dividend History

IGO Ltd has upheld a consistent dividend payment record since 2011, with dividends currently distributed bi-annually. Tracking its historical trends provides valuable insights into its dividend stability.

1701898588679831552.png

Decoding IGO Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, IGO Ltd boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.37% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.10%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, IGO Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 11.00%. This rate increased to 50.00% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, IGO Ltd's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at a remarkable 17.60%.

Based on IGO Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of IGO Ltd stock as of today is approximately 10.40%.

1701898612117602304.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of a dividend is evaluated through the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio of IGO Ltd as of 2023-06-30 is 0.26, indicating that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring funds for future growth and unexpected downturns.

IGO Ltd's profitability rank of 7 out of 10, as of 2023-06-30, suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: A Peek into the Future

Robust growth metrics are essential for the sustainability of dividends. IGO Ltd's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests a positive growth trajectory relative to its competitors.

IGO Ltd's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a strong revenue model, even though it underperforms approximately 76.12% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its ability to grow earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run, even though it underperforms approximately 19.87% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 48.40% underperforms approximately 6.78% of global competitors.

Concluding Remarks

IGO Ltd's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rates, and reasonable payout ratio indicate a promising future for its dividends. However, the company's growth metrics and profitability rank suggest a need for further improvement to sustain dividends in the long run. As investors, it is essential to keep an eye on these factors while making investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.