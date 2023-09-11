Insider Buying: CFO Eric Bjerkholt Acquires 10,000 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc

2 hours ago

On September 11, 2023, Eric Bjerkholt, the Chief Financial Officer of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (

MIRM, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 10,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy and deserves a closer look.

Who is Eric Bjerkholt?

Eric Bjerkholt is the CFO of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. He has a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having held various senior financial roles in several companies before joining Mirum. His insider trading activities, particularly his purchases, are closely watched by investors as they often provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Eric Bjerkholt has purchased a total of 10,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's prospects and often signals a bullish outlook.

The insider transaction history for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a total of 2 insider buys over the past year, compared to 9 insider sells. This trend suggests a mixed sentiment among insiders, with more selling activity than buying.

1701989154180562944.png

The above chart shows the insider buying and selling activities at Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The blue bars represent the number of shares bought by insiders, while the red bars represent the number of shares sold. The insider's recent purchase stands out against the backdrop of more prevalent selling activities.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $29.65 each. This gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.2 billion.

The insider's purchase at this price level suggests that they believe the stock is undervalued and has potential for growth. Investors often view insider buying as a positive signal, as it indicates that those with the most insight into the company's operations see value in the stock at current prices.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc shares is a positive signal for the company. Despite the mixed insider trading activities over the past year, the CFO's significant purchase indicates a strong belief in the company's prospects. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider trading activities for additional clues about the company's future direction.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
