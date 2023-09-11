Insider Buying: KIRKLAND J BRYANT III Acquires 10,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd

On September 11, 2023, KIRKLAND J BRYANT III, See Remarks of Vector Group Ltd, made a significant purchase of 10,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy and deserves a closer look.

But first, who is KIRKLAND J BRYANT III? Bryant is a key insider at Vector Group Ltd, holding the position of See Remarks. His role within the company gives him unique insights into the company's operations and future prospects, making his stock transactions particularly interesting to investors and analysts.

Vector Group Ltd, the company in focus, operates in the tobacco and real estate industries. It is known for its diversified business model, with its tobacco business featuring popular cigarette brands, and its real estate business involved in both residential and commercial properties. The company's unique blend of businesses provides it with a robust revenue stream and potential for growth.

Now, let's delve into the insider trading activity. Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 10,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This suggests a strong belief in the company's prospects and a commitment to its success.

The insider transaction history for Vector Group Ltd shows a mixed trend. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 7 insider sells. However, the recent purchase by the insider is a positive signal, indicating a potential upside for the stock.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Vector Group Ltd were trading at $10.32, giving the company a market cap of $1.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 10.58, lower than both the industry median of 13.13 and the company’s historical median. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued.

The GuruFocus Value for Vector Group Ltd is $12.50, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Vector Group Ltd, coupled with the stock's undervalued status, suggests potential upside for investors. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

