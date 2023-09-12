On September 12, 2023, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd., a 10% owner of Funko Inc ( FNKO, Financial), purchased 112,886 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. is an investment firm based in the United Kingdom. The firm specializes in providing working capital solutions to businesses across various sectors. As a 10% owner of Funko Inc, the firm holds a significant stake in the company, making its investment decisions particularly noteworthy.

Funko Inc is a leading pop culture consumer products company. The company offers a broad range of licensed pop culture products, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares, and accessories. Funko's products are based on a wide variety of categories, including movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports, making it a popular choice among pop culture enthusiasts.

Over the past year, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. has purchased a total of 1,256,946 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent purchase of 112,886 shares further strengthens the insider's position in the company.

The insider transaction history for Funko Inc shows a mixed trend. Over the past year, there have been 13 insider buys and 15 insider sells. However, the recent purchase by Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. could signal a positive shift in this trend.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Funko Inc were trading for $7.04 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $404.048 million. Despite this relatively low trading price, the GF Value of Funko Inc stands at $17.98, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent purchase by Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. indicates a strong belief in Funko Inc's future performance. However, given the stock's current valuation, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.