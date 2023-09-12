Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. Acquires 112,886 Shares of Funko Inc

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd., a 10% owner of Funko Inc (

FNKO, Financial), purchased 112,886 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. is an investment firm based in the United Kingdom. The firm specializes in providing working capital solutions to businesses across various sectors. As a 10% owner of Funko Inc, the firm holds a significant stake in the company, making its investment decisions particularly noteworthy.

Funko Inc is a leading pop culture consumer products company. The company offers a broad range of licensed pop culture products, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares, and accessories. Funko's products are based on a wide variety of categories, including movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports, making it a popular choice among pop culture enthusiasts.

Over the past year, Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. has purchased a total of 1,256,946 shares and sold 0 shares. This recent purchase of 112,886 shares further strengthens the insider's position in the company.

The insider transaction history for Funko Inc shows a mixed trend. Over the past year, there have been 13 insider buys and 15 insider sells. However, the recent purchase by Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. could signal a positive shift in this trend.

1702113502480564224.png

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Funko Inc were trading for $7.04 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $404.048 million. Despite this relatively low trading price, the GF Value of Funko Inc stands at $17.98, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

1702113518842544128.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent purchase by Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd. indicates a strong belief in Funko Inc's future performance. However, given the stock's current valuation, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.