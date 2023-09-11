EVP, Chief Technology Officer Anila Lingamneni Sells 2,305 Shares of Haemonetics Corp

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 11, 2023, Anila Lingamneni, the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Haemonetics Corp (

HAE, Financial), sold 2,305 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Haemonetics Corp is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Their technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,609 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend of insider selling is not isolated to Lingamneni alone. The insider transaction history for Haemonetics Corp shows that there have been 12 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys.

1702170930702188544.png

The relationship between insider selling and the stock price can be complex. However, it is generally believed that when insiders sell shares, it may indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance. In this case, the consistent selling by insiders over the past year could be seen as a negative signal.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Haemonetics Corp were trading for $90 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $4.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 33.82, which is higher than the industry median of 27.46 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $90 and a GuruFocus Value of $90.48, Haemonetics Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

1702170950935511040.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the consistent selling by insiders at Haemonetics Corp could be seen as a negative signal, the stock appears to be fairly valued based on its GF Value. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider transactions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.