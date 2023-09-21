Unveiling Fidelity National Financial Inc's Dividend Prospects

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

An In-depth Analysis of Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Fidelity National Financial Inc (

FNF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on 2023-09-29, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-14. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Fidelity National Financial Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Fidelity National Financial Inc Do?

Fidelity National Financial Inc provides title insurance, escrow, and other title-related services. It operates in three segments: Title, F&G, Corporate and Other. The title segment, which generates the majority of the company's revenue, encompasses the operations of title insurance underwriters and related businesses. These businesses offer title insurance and escrow and other title-related services including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, and home warranty products. The company primarily operates within the United States.

1702265585884200960.png

A Glimpse at Fidelity National Financial Inc's Dividend History

Since 2005, Fidelity National Financial Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2011, earning it the status of a dividend achiever. This title is bestowed upon companies that have consistently increased their dividend each year for at least the past 12 years.

1702265604913758208.png

Breaking Down Fidelity National Financial Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Fidelity National Financial Inc boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.19% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.21%, indicating an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 12.00%, decreasing slightly to 11.10% per year over a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, the company's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 11.60%.

1702265624538906624.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio is a crucial metric in assessing the sustainability of a company's dividend. As of 2023-06-30, Fidelity National Financial Inc's dividend payout ratio is 1.32, suggesting potential sustainability concerns. However, the company's profitability rank of 7 out of 10, coupled with consistent positive net income over the past decade, indicates solid profitability prospects.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Fidelity National Financial Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests a promising growth trajectory. The company's strong revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 10.60% per year outperform approximately 74.45% of global competitors. Additionally, the company's 3-year EPS growth rate of 2.30% per year and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 22.50% outperform approximately 49.45% and 84.86% of global competitors, respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Fidelity National Financial Inc's high dividend payout ratio may raise sustainability concerns, the company's strong profitability and growth metrics provide a positive outlook. With consistent dividend growth, robust revenue growth, and solid earnings prowess, Fidelity National Financial Inc presents a compelling case for dividend-focused investors.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.