CFO Dylan Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 11, 2023, Dylan Smith, the Chief Financial Officer of Box Inc (

BOX, Financial), sold 13,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 156,000 shares and purchased none.

Dylan Smith is a co-founder of Box Inc and has served as the company's CFO since its inception in 2005. He has played a crucial role in the company's financial strategy and growth, overseeing its successful transition from a startup to a publicly-traded company with a market cap of $3.63 billion.

Box Inc is a leading cloud content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to securely manage and share their content. The company's platform integrates with the leading enterprise business applications, and its open API enables customers to integrate Box services into their own custom applications.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. The insider transaction history for Box Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, but 25 insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders may see the stock as overvalued or anticipate a downturn.

1702352825360580608.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Box Inc shares were trading at $25.88, giving the company a market cap of $3.63 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 132.55, higher than the industry median of 27.3 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Box Inc is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.84, with a GF Value of $30.68 compared to the current price of $25.88.

1702352842200711168.png

While the insider's sell-off may raise concerns, the company's modest undervaluation suggests potential for future growth. However, investors should keep a close eye on further insider transactions and the company's financial performance to make informed investment decisions.

As always, insider transactions should not be used in isolation to make investment decisions. Instead, they should be used as a tool to better understand the company's financial health and the sentiment of those closest to it.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.