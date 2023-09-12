Insider Buying: James Woeller Acquires 10,000 Shares of Gatos Silver Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

On September 12, 2023, James Woeller, VP, Corp Dev & Bus Improvement of Gatos Silver Inc (

GATO, Financial), made a significant purchase of 10,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

James Woeller is a key figure in Gatos Silver Inc, holding the position of VP, Corp Dev & Bus Improvement. His role involves overseeing the strategic development and business improvement initiatives of the company. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in the company's prospects.

Gatos Silver Inc is a silver mining company with a focus on the exploration, development, and production of silver. The company operates primarily in Mexico and has a strong commitment to sustainable mining practices. With a market cap of $401.832 million, Gatos Silver Inc is a significant player in the silver mining industry.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 10,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of insider buying is a positive sign for potential investors as it indicates that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company believe in its potential for growth.

1702353149416701952.png

The insider transaction history for Gatos Silver Inc shows a total of 3 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells. This trend suggests a positive outlook from the company's insiders, which could be a bullish sign for the stock.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Gatos Silver Inc were trading at $5.44 each. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 72.63, which is higher than both the industry median of 15.29 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. While a higher price-earnings ratio can sometimes indicate overvaluation, in this case, it may also reflect the insider's belief in the company's future earnings potential.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Gatos Silver Inc, particularly the purchase by James Woeller, is a positive sign for the company. While the stock's price-earnings ratio is higher than the industry median, the consistent insider buying suggests a strong belief in the company's future prospects. As always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.