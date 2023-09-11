Nasim Golzadeh Sells 153 Shares of SoundThinking Inc (SSTI)

On September 11, 2023, Nasim Golzadeh, an insider at SoundThinking Inc ( SSTI, Financial), sold 153 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 3,983 shares and purchased none.

SoundThinking Inc is a leading company in the technology sector, specializing in the development of innovative solutions for the audio industry. The company's products and services are designed to enhance the audio experience for consumers and professionals alike, providing high-quality sound and advanced features that set them apart in the market.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 50 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

The relationship between insider trading and stock price is complex. Generally, insider selling can be seen as a bearish signal, indicating that those with intimate knowledge of the company believe its stock is overvalued. However, it's important to note that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons unrelated to the company's performance or prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of SoundThinking Inc were trading at $21.27, giving the company a market cap of $248.498 million. Despite the insider's sell-off, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $43.38, as shown in the following image:

The GuruFocus Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.49, SoundThinking Inc's stock seems to be significantly undervalued.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some eyebrows, the stock's current valuation suggests that SoundThinking Inc may still present a compelling investment opportunity. As always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider a variety of factors before making investment decisions.