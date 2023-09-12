Insider Buying: CEO Nathan Mazurek Acquires 10,000 Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Nathan Mazurek, CEO and 10% owner of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (

PPSI, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, signaling a strong vote of confidence in the firm's prospects. This article will delve into the details of this insider buying activity and its potential implications for investors.

Who is Nathan Mazurek?

Nathan Mazurek is the CEO and a 10% owner of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. He has been instrumental in the company's growth and strategic direction. His recent purchase of 10,000 shares further cements his commitment to the company's success.

About Pioneer Power Solutions Inc

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc is a leading player in the electrical equipment and components industry. The company specializes in the manufacture, sale, and service of electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc's products are used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, and utility customers worldwide.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Nathan Mazurek has purchased a total of 20,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 10,000 shares is a continuation of the insider's buying trend, indicating a strong belief in the company's future performance.

The insider transaction history for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc shows a total of 2 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

1702359968847495168.png

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc were trading at $6.09, giving the company a market cap of $61.944 million.

With a GuruFocus Value of $7.22, the stock is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that it is modestly undervalued. This suggests that there may be an opportunity for investors to buy into the company at a discount.

1702359985045897216.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity by CEO Nathan Mazurek, coupled with the stock's modest undervaluation, suggests a positive outlook for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. Investors may want to keep a close eye on this stock and consider it for their portfolios.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.