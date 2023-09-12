Insider Buying: John Rynd Acquires 2,000 Shares of Crescent Energy Co (CRGY)

1 hours ago

On September 12, 2023, John Rynd, See Remarks at Crescent Energy Co, made a significant purchase of 2,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as it provides insight into the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

Who is John Rynd?

John Rynd is a key figure at Crescent Energy Co, serving in the role of See Remarks. His insider status provides him with a unique perspective on the company's operations, financial health, and strategic direction. His recent purchase of Crescent Energy Co shares indicates a strong belief in the company's potential for growth and profitability.

About Crescent Energy Co

Crescent Energy Co, listed under the ticker CRGY on the NYSE, is a leading player in the energy sector. The company is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. Its operations span across various regions, contributing to a diverse and robust portfolio of energy assets.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 3,500 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of consistent buying indicates a strong confidence in the company's prospects. The recent purchase of 2,000 shares by the insider further strengthens this sentiment.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Crescent Energy Co were trading at $12.49 each. This gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.1 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 2.91, which is lower than the industry median of 9.15 and also lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently undervalued, making it an attractive buy for investors.

The insider transaction history for Crescent Energy Co shows a total of 19 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same period. This trend of insider buying could be a positive signal for potential investors.

1702502852787699712.png

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions over the past year. The consistent buying activity by the insider could be interpreted as a positive sign, indicating the insider's belief in the company's future performance.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Crescent Energy Co shares, coupled with the company's attractive valuation metrics, could make this stock a compelling consideration for investors.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
