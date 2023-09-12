EVP Matt Zmigrosky Sells 2,706 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

On September 12, 2023, Matt Zmigrosky, the Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer of Diamondback Energy Inc (

FANG, Financial), sold 2,706 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen a total of 10,530 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Diamondback Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas. The company primarily focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

The insider's recent transaction has raised questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand the implications of this sale, it's essential to consider the company's recent performance, insider trading trends, and the stock's current valuation.

The insider transaction history for Diamondback Energy Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued or that they expect the company's performance to decline in the future.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Diamondback Energy Inc were trading for $157.17, giving the company a market cap of $28.24 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 8.20, lower than both the industry median of 9.15 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

However, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19 indicates that it is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sale of Diamondback Energy Inc shares, combined with the stock's current valuation and insider trading trends, could suggest that the stock is modestly overvalued. However, investors should also consider other factors, such as the company's financial health, future growth prospects, and overall market conditions, before making investment decisions.

