Portfolio Manager Joseph Smith Buys 6,060 Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)

2 hours ago

On September 13, 2023, Portfolio Manager Joseph Smith made a significant investment in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (

IGR, Financial), purchasing 6,060 shares of the company. This move is noteworthy due to the potential implications it may have on the company's stock price and the insights it provides into the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

Joseph Smith is a seasoned portfolio manager at CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. His role involves making strategic decisions about the company's investment portfolio, which includes buying and selling shares based on the company's financial health and market conditions. His recent purchase of 6,060 shares indicates a strong belief in the company's potential for growth and profitability.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-end fund that aims to provide a high level of income and potential capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in real estate securities, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other high income-generating real estate-related securities. The company's investment strategy is based on a thorough analysis of property types, capital structures, and geographical locations.

Over the past year, Joseph Smith has purchased a total of 22,569 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend suggests that the insider has a positive outlook on the company's future performance. The insider's buying activity can often be a good indicator of a company's health and future stock price performance.

1702534998516563968.png

The insider transaction history for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund shows a total of 17 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells during the same timeframe. This trend indicates a strong confidence among the company's insiders in its future performance and potential for growth.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund were trading for $4.95 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $687.246 million. While this is not in the billion range, it still represents a substantial investment and shows the company's significant presence in the market.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of 6,060 shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund is a strong vote of confidence in the company's future performance. Given the insider's role and expertise, this move could potentially indicate a positive future trend for the company's stock price. However, as always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

