Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 13, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, increased its holdings in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (NRGX, Financial). The firm added 70,785 shares at a price of $16.85 per share, bringing its total holdings to 6,463,809 shares. This transaction represents a 1.11% change in shares and has a 0.03% impact on the firm's portfolio. The firm now holds a 14.46% stake in NRGX, making it a significant player in the company's financial landscape.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a prominent investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm primarily focuses on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1702564745464250368.png

Overview of PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities is a non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $768.513 million. The company's stock is currently priced at $17.19, with a PE Percentage of 4.17. The stock has seen a year-to-date price change ratio of 17.74% and a price change since its IPO of -14.05%. The company's GF Score is 39/100, indicating poor future performance potential. 1702564722374606848.png

Financial Health and Stock Performance of PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities has a Balance Sheet Rank of 4/10, a Profitability Rank of 2/10, and a Growth Rank of 0/10. The company's Cash to Debt ratio is 0.01, ranking it 1415th in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 24.02 and 17.98, respectively, with ranks of 117 and 109. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 7, indicating a healthy financial situation.

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities' Position in the Asset Management Industry

In the Asset Management industry, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities has an RSI 5 Day of 60.73, RSI 9 Day of 56.76, and RSI 14 Day of 57.11. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 19.33, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 11.50. These figures indicate a strong momentum in the company's stock performance.

Conclusion

The recent transaction by

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities represents a significant investment in the company. Despite the company's low GF Score and ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, the firm's investment suggests confidence in the company's future performance. As of September 15, 2023, the transaction has resulted in a 2.02% gain in the stock's price, indicating a positive short-term impact on the stock and the firm's portfolio.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.