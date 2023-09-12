Insider Sell: DoorDash Inc CEO Tony Xu Sells 132,300 Shares

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 12, 2023, Tony Xu, CEO and 10% Owner of DoorDash Inc (

DASH, Financial), sold 132,300 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 1,058,400 shares and made no purchases.

1702565223572963328.png

Tony Xu is a co-founder of DoorDash Inc and has served as the company's CEO since its inception. Under his leadership, DoorDash has grown to become a leading food delivery service, offering on-demand delivery from restaurants directly to customers' doors. The company operates in hundreds of cities across the United States and Canada.

DoorDash Inc's business model revolves around its innovative logistics software, which connects customers, merchants, and Dashers (delivery drivers). The company earns revenue through commissions on orders, delivery fees charged to customers, and advertising services provided to merchants.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. On the day of the insider's recent sell, DoorDash Inc's shares were trading at $83.34, giving the company a market cap of $32.64 billion.

1702565241277120512.png

According to GuruFocus Value, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.66, indicating that the stock is a possible value trap. This suggests that investors should think twice before investing in the company at its current valuation.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at DoorDash Inc, while there have been 83 insider sells. This trend could be a red flag for potential investors, as it suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company's operations and prospects are choosing to sell their shares.

In conclusion, while DoorDash Inc has established itself as a leader in the food delivery industry, the recent insider sell-off and the company's current valuation suggest that potential investors should proceed with caution.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.