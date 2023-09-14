Insider Buying: loanDepot Inc CEO and President Frank Martell Acquires 50,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 14, 2023, Frank Martell, the CEO and President of loanDepot Inc (

LDI, Financial), purchased 50,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Frank Martell is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial services industry. As the CEO and President of loanDepot Inc, Martell is responsible for the overall strategic direction and operational management of the company. His leadership has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success in the competitive mortgage lending market.

loanDepot Inc is a leading retail mortgage lender in the United States. The company provides a range of loan products to meet the diverse needs of its customers, including conventional loans, government-backed loans, jumbo loans, and refinancing options. With a customer-centric approach and a commitment to innovation, loanDepot Inc has established a strong presence in the mortgage lending industry.

Over the past year, Martell has purchased a total of 100,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend suggests that the insider has a positive outlook on the company's future performance.

1702683740293038080.png

The insider transaction history for loanDepot Inc shows a total of 5 insider buys over the past year, compared to 78 insider sells. Despite the higher number of sells, the insider's recent purchase could signal a potential turnaround in the company's prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of loanDepot Inc were trading at $1.92, giving the company a market cap of $343.519 million. Despite the relatively small market cap, the insider's significant purchase could indicate a belief in the company's potential for growth.

1702683766431940608.png

According to GuruFocus Value, loanDepot Inc is currently significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.98. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Despite the stock's overvaluation, the insider's purchase could suggest a belief that the company's intrinsic value will increase in the future.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of loanDepot Inc shares is a significant development that could signal a positive outlook for the company's future performance. Despite the stock's current overvaluation, the insider's confidence in the company's prospects could indicate potential for growth. Investors should keep a close eye on loanDepot Inc's performance and any further insider transactions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.