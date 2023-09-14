On September 14, 2023, James Henderson, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Vitesse Energy Inc ( VTS, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 10,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive indicator of a company's future performance.

James Henderson is a seasoned financial executive with a wealth of experience in the energy sector. As the CFO of Vitesse Energy Inc, he is responsible for the company's financial strategy and operations, including budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future prospects.

Vitesse Energy Inc is a leading energy company that specializes in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company has a diverse portfolio of assets across several key energy-producing regions, and it is committed to delivering sustainable growth and value to its shareholders.

Over the past year, James Henderson has purchased a total of 10,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend aligns with the overall insider transaction history for Vitesse Energy Inc, which shows a total of 11 insider buys over the past year and no insider sells over the same timeframe.

The insider's recent purchase was made at a price of $22.99 per share, giving the stock a market cap of $662.397 million. While this is not a large cap stock, the insider's significant purchase could be a sign of undervaluation, suggesting that the stock may be a good investment opportunity.

It's important to note that insider buying can be a bullish signal for a stock, as it indicates that those with the most insight into a company's operations believe its shares are undervalued. However, investors should always conduct their own research and consider other factors before making investment decisions.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Vitesse Energy Inc shares is a positive sign for the company. With a strong track record in the energy sector and a clear commitment to the company's success, James Henderson's decision to increase his stake in Vitesse Energy Inc could be a promising indicator of the company's future performance.